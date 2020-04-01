Malaysian woman first coronavirus positive in Jharkhand

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

Jharkhand reported its first case of Covid-19 after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus.

A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive.

Indian state of Jharkhand has reported its first case of Covid-19 after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus, reported PTI.

“A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic,” the agency quoted Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, the senior officials said.

