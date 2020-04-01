SIWEC, more Singapore gurdwaras offering Covid-19 support

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |
The Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB) and Sikh Welfare Council Singapore (SIWEC) are offering assistance to those affected by the novel coronavirus Covid-19.
The two gurdwaras under the board – Central Sikh Temple (Tel: 6299-3855) and Silat Road Sikh Temple (Tel: 6222-2208) – will provide free take-away meals.
On its part, SIWEC (Tel: 6299-9234) will provide financial assistance to the needy Singaporeans and PR status holders.
Earlier, another gurdwara, Khalsa Dharmak Sabha (KDS), announced that it will continue providing langgar, or free vegetarian meals, in take-away packs at designated timing.
