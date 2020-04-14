Novel Vaisakhi cheer for novel coronavirus lockdown

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

A Singapore family has a novel Vaisakhi idea. Check this video. Mother Dalveer Kaur and her children Harjas Singh, 14, and Jasdave Singh, 12, will tell you all about it. See here.

If you and family are joining Dalveer & kids, then say something in the comment section of Asia Samachar facebook page. Spread the cheer!

You don’t have to stop on Vaisakhi day alone.

#vaisakhiindoor

RELATED STORY:

From King to KJ, Malaysian leaders share Vaisakhi greetings (Asia Samachar, 14 April 2020)

Weathering the coronavirus storm (Asia Samachar, 13 April 2020)