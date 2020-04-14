Malaysian Sikh family keeps up Vaisakhi tradition

By Azdee Amir | MALAYSIA |

KUALA LUMPUR: Like many Malaysians, the Gurmukh family from Kepong Baru have been staying at home and adhering to the Movement Control Order (MCO), which is entering the third phase, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Having to stay indoors for close to a month has not dampened the family’s spirits as today they will celebrate Vaisakhi with other Sikhs by using technology.

Inderjit Kaur, 52, a retired leading stewardess who is now a real estate negotiator and homemaker, said while her family missed being able to go to the gurdwara during Vaisakhi, they understood the situation and were making the best of it from the safety of their home.

“We miss the joy and excitement of going to the gurdwara and participating in congregational prayers, which we call satsang, and communal service, which we call sewa.

“We also miss taking part in fun family activities and mingling with the Sikh community.

“Since we are homebound due to the MCO, gurdwaras and other organisations, notably Sikhinside, have organised prayers that are broadcast live on social media, such as Facebook and YouTube.

“Through this, we can still get the feeling of being present for prayers at the gurdwara while being in the sanctity and relative safety of our homes.”

Inderjit said her family used to lead the congregation in singing hymns, called the kirtan.

“My family continues to do the kirtan, albeit this time from home, and these kirtan sessions are broadcast via social media, mainly through Facebook Live.

“These live kirtan sessions are followed by a huge number of congregation members and temple-goers,” said the mother of three.

Inderjit said Vaisakhi had a special religious and spiritual significance.

She said the Sikh community celebrated primarily by taking part in prayers, which were usually held at the gurdwara, including a complete reading of their spiritual scripture, the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (SGGS).

Read the full story, ‘Family keeps up Vaisakhi tradition’, (New Straits Times, 14 April 2020), here.

