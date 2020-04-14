Vaisakhi 2020: Khalsa Sajna Divas Also a Time for Reflection

By Gurmukh Singh | OPINION |

Khalsa Values teach us that all humanity is one as we face global threats to human survival today.

Guru Gobind Singh ji warned against the Bipran (Brahmanic/Vedic) influence

The Khalsa concept represents the underlying humanity in each of us. It is an inclusive concept. It is a way of life above human divisions. Transformation to Khalsa is revelation of the soul bride in each of us which is yearning for union with the Creator Being while serving fellow human beings and the creation. Thus is Khalsa Akal Purakh ki Fauj – the army of the Timeless Lord.

It can be said that Khalsa rises above exclusivity itself by giving up ego-centric sense of status indicated by caste, rich and poor divide, race, position in society and xenophobic attitude of them and us. Understanding the Khalsa concept requires a paradigm shift in thought.

The word Khalsa combined the concepts of khalsa derived from land law, as land directly owned by the king, and the concept of purity in thought and action by being immersed in God awareness. That pre-condition for Khalsa initiation is the total renunciation of earlier lifestyle based on birth and bringing-up with a false sense of human divisions. The pre-condition is the death of previous lifestyle to be reborn a mar-jeevda Khalsa. Khalsa rises above human prejudices and inequalities which give rise to social, economic and political exploitation.

It is not surprising that Khalsa stood for much that the bipran caste-class system opposed. Yet, most converts to Sikhi were from the Hindu masses seeking freedom from bipran reets (practices). It is not surprising that Guru Gobind Singh ji warned against those who had not completely given up their previous bipran practices. Regrettably, that is exactly what has been happening over the centuries. Bipran practices have taken over Sikh institutions. Some pseudo-scholars in Sikh guise are working to complete the Hindutva mission to absorb Sikhs into Hinduism. However, true Sikhi, based on the teachings of Guru Nanak Sahib (Nanaks 1-10) and enshrined in Sri Guru Granth Sahib, is way beyond the reach of such Hindutva machinations. Khalsa generations will continue to seek guidance from Gurbani as interpreted by the Guru persons in own lives and as practised by the Khalsa Panth tradition.

The current COVID-19 global threat brings to mind some Khalsa values. Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder, published an open letter in The Sun. He wrote that the Virus reminds us that people are equal; that our destinies are linked, and things that affect one person also affect another; that we should cooperate and help each other, share, give, and support each other; and, that we should be aware of our global responsibilities.

Khalsa institutions of langar and the denunciation of all sorts of societal divisions during Amrit initiation point in the same direction. Khalsa way of life requires constant vigilance against human tendency to fall back into old habits. Such vigilance is ensured through the discipline of Khalsa Rehat – the code of physical and spiritual conduct. And so, Guru Gobind Singh ji placed stress on Rehat and warned against the Bipran ki reet (the Brahmanic ways) from which the Khalsa had been emancipated. This was Khalsa Akal Purakh ki Fauj empowered to serve the Lord by serving humanity and creation.

Gurmukh Singh OBE, a retired UK senior civil servant, chairs the Advisory Board of The Sikh Missionary Society UK. Email: sewauk2005@yahoo.co.uk. The article appeared here.

* This is the opinion of the writer, organisation or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

