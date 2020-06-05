Penang gurdwara mission to help needy folk

So far, the gurdwara team has cooked over 11,450 vegetarian meals

By N Trisha | MALAYSIA |

HELPING those in need is essential now more than ever with the Covid-19 pandemic putting many out of work.

Stepping up in a huge way, the Penang Wadda Gurdwara Sahib has been providing rations and cooked meals to those in need throughout the movement control order (MCO) and conditional MCO.

They prepared 150 packs of fried mee hoon that were given out with buns, biscuits and water at three locations in the state.

Gurdwara chairman Daljeet Singh said it was necessary especially now to come together and help those in need.

“We have been running this programme since the MCO began. We managed to help over 500 families with rations and cooked meals for those who are in need of a hot meal every day. We give them a hot meal, some buns, biscuits and mineral water.

“So far, we have cooked over 11,450 vegetarian meals, ” he said when met at the gurdwara in Jalan Gurdwara, George Town recently.

Daljeet said while practising social distancing, staff members staying at the gurdwara would help prepare the meals that would later be distributed by volunteers.

