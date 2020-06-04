AV world loses seminal figure

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

The world of audio-visual (AV) lost an illustrious and hard-working member in Ranjit Singh from Singapore who passed away last month.

In a short note at his LinkedIn account, his daughter recently wrote the following:

“I am his daughter. As most of you would be aware of, my father passed away peacefully on Friday (15/5). He suffered from a cardiac arrest at home while attending to a conference.

I knew my father was a principal consultant working in PTS Consulting Pte Ltd. However, my family and I weren’t aware that my father had a huge impact on the AV industry. He is well-known in the world, a legend. I am very proud to be his child.

Not only was he a respected man in the industry, he was a great father who always put family over work. Our needs and wants were his top priority. He gave us unconditional love and care. Right now, without him, we are incomplete. He was the best!

We appreciate all those who have sent their condolences to us. Thank you for being a part of my father’s life. We will miss him. He will never be forgotten!”

In response, many who knew Ranjit personally responded with love and warmth.

Washington-based consultant Shyam Devadas described Ranjit as a hardworking, curious, adventurous, and generally humble.

“All, qualities demonstrated by your father. It is not an exaggeration to say that he will be considered one of the seminal figures in the formation of the professional AV integration industry in Asia,” he responded.

Krishna Tripathi, the country manager NEC Technologies India Pvt Ltd, wrote: “I have known to Ranjit Ji very well in NEC. He is well known face in AV industry globally. He was very few person I know who is such a humble, down to earth, religious and so perfect his profession.”

Anuj Darbari, director of Delhi-based Effectron Luminex Ltd, noted that he his first AV class organised by Kramer was conducted by Ranjit.

“He taught the principles of AV as well as values of integrity in one’s life. It’s a loss to the industry,” he said.

