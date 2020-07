Sarjit Singh (1941-2020), Ex-TNB 

PATH DA BHOG: 9 August 2020, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping (23, Jalan Stesen Ulu, 34000 Taiping, Perak) | Malaysia

SARJIT SINGH S/O MEHAR SINGH (Ex-TNB)

(28 February 1941 – 28 July 2020)

Passed away peacefully on 28 July 2020. He was 79 years old. The saskaar (cremation) was done on 29 July 2020 (Thursday) in Taiping.

Deeply missed by family and friends. Leaving behind:

Wife: Serjit Kaur d/o Santa Singh

Children / Spouses:

Taranjit Kaur / Sandeep Ahluwalia

Susheel Kaur / Manjinder Singh

Sureshjit Singh / Jaspreet Kaur

Grandchildren:

Abhishek Ahluwalia

Aariv Ahluwalia

Harrendra Shaan Singh

Teertha Saniaa Kaur

Path da Bhog: 9 August 2020, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping (23, Jalan Stesen Ulu, 34000 Taiping, Perak).

Contact:

Kartar Singh – 016 5623914 (Brother)

Baljit Kaur – 016 4277683

Message from the Family: Kindly and strictly adhere to Covid-19 SOP.

| Entry: 1 Aug 2020 | Source: Family