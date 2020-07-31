Malaysian police seek info on baton assault of Nepali guard

A screenshot of the assault which took place at a carpark of a condominium in Wangsa Maju on July 7.

Malaysian police have launched an investigation into a widely shared video showing a man attacking a Nepali security guard in a Kuala Lumpur condominium carpark. The video time stamp shows it was recorded on July 7.

The security guard, who was slapped, beaten and assaulted with a baton, did not retaliate in the short video that has gone viral.

Wangsa Maju police chief Rajab Ahad Ismail said the incident occurred at the car park of a condominium in Jalan Madrasah, Wangsa Maju, reports Free Malaysia Today.

“Until today, however, the victim has not lodged a report about the incident,” he was quoted by the online portal, which added that the attacker was a Pakistani man.