Malaysian police seek info on baton assault of Nepali guard

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |
A screenshot of the assault which took place at a carpark of a condominium in Wangsa Maju on July 7.
Malaysian police have launched an investigation into a widely shared video showing a man attacking a Nepali security guard in a Kuala Lumpur condominium carpark. The video time stamp shows it was recorded on July 7.
The security guard, who was slapped, beaten and assaulted with a baton, did not retaliate in the short video that has gone viral.
Wangsa Maju police chief Rajab Ahad Ismail said the incident occurred at the car park of a condominium in Jalan Madrasah, Wangsa Maju, reports Free Malaysia Today.
“Until today, however, the victim has not lodged a report about the incident,” he was quoted by the online portal, which added that the attacker was a Pakistani man.
Asia Samachar has also received the video which shows a man attacking the security guard. Speaking in Malay, the attacker was heard saying: “What’s your problem? You came here to work or cause trouble?”
In a related event, an association for security service providers have lodged a police report condemning the use of force for disciplining, according to an update at the Facebook for the Persatuan Industri Keselamatan Malaysia (PIKM).
PIKM committee member Basant Singh lodged the report at the Sentul police station, according to the update.
Eye-witnesses and anyone with information have been requested to contact Shahrul Azzuan Sharom at 016-2014334 or Stephen Ganesan at 016-3767390 or the nearest police station, the report added.
RELATED STORY:
Guru Nanak in Nepal (Asia Samachar, 9 April 2018)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |