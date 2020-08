Rajindar Kaur Dhaliwal (1948-2020), Bandar Sunway

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 3pm, 18 Aug 2020 (Tuesday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. Cortege leaves 17, Jalan PJS 7/4, Bandar Sunway at 1.45pm | Malaysia

RAJINDAR KAUR D/O C. INSP LALL SINGH

(6.12.1948 – 17.8.2020)

Passed away peacefully on 17 Aug 2020.

You have been our pillar of strength and have always been there guiding us. May you Rest In Peace now and May Waheguru’s blessing be upon you. We love you very much.

Village: Takhtupura, Moga, India. Husband: Lt. Col. (R) Harbans Singh (Sitiawan)

Children:

Dalveen Kaur Sandhu

Joebanroop Kaur Sandhu

Munpargash Kaur Sandhu

Spouses:

Jasbeer Singh Randhawa

Jaswant Singh Dhaliwal

Balrinder Singh

Grandchildren:

Sereen Kaur Randhawa

Maneel Singh Randhawa

Gina Maya Kaur Dhaliwal

Areesha Kaur

Milan Jai Singh Dhaliwal

Path da Bhog: 30 Aug 2020 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Bandar Sunway

Contacts:

Balrinder Singh 012 – 335 7665

Lt. Col. (R) Harbans Singh 012 – 288 0929

| Entry: 17 Aug 2020 | Source: Family