Independence Day: India holds virtual student debate, Pakistan honours Covid-19 warriors in Malaysia

Pakistan honoured those lending a helping hand in the novel coronavirus battle while India held a virtual debate competition in Kuala Lumpur as both nations celebrated their respective 74th independence day.

In Kuala Lumpur, Pakistan high commissioner Amna Baloch handed tahsini certificates to people who performed prominent and exemplary services for the Pakistani community during the Covid-19 epidemic on Aug 14.

On the same day, her Singapore counterpart Farhana Asif led the flag hoisting ceremony at that mission.

On 15 Aug, Indian high commissioner to Kuala Lumpur Mridul Kumar led India’s celebration which included a virtual debate competition between students of Global Indian International School (GIIS) and Vikas International School. The event in Singapore was led by his counterpart P Kumaran.