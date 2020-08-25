Jeswant Singh (1929-2020), Sentul

JESWANT SINGH (15.5.1929 – 25.8.2020)

Our father Jewant Singh passed away peacefully just before noon today (25 Aug). He lived to the ripe old age of 91.

Here are the details of the wake and funeral:

LAST RESPECTS:

Venue: Nirvana Funeral Home (16, Jalan Dewan Bahasa, Bukit Seputeh, 50460 Kuala Lumpur). LEVEL M2, Hall N12 (Amber)

Time:

25 Aug (Tuesday) 6pm-9pm

26 Aug (Wednesday) 8am-1pm

FUNERAL

Cortégé leaves Nirvana Funeral Home at 1pm, 26 Aug (Wednesday) for the Gui Yuan Crematorium at Jalan 229, Seksyen 51A, Petaling Jaya

Please note that RMCO rules apply.

Contact: Datuk Harpal Singh +60 12 308 9190