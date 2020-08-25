IN MEMORY: Mahinder Kaur (1936-2019) & Pream Singh (1932-1983), Seremban

MATA MAHINDER KAUR D/O KAPOOR SINGH

(8.6.1936 – 10.9.2019)

SDR PREAM SINGH S/O INDER SINGH

(8.6.1932 – 9.10.1983)

A programme in the memory of the first Barsi of Mata Mahinder Kaur (Thatta Sarhali, Taran Taran, Amritsar, Punjab) and the 37th commemoration of the passing on of her late husband Sdr Pream Singh.

Asa di Vaar (starting 6am) and Path da Bhog (9.30am-11.30am) at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban on 31 Aug 2020 (Monday)

“Mom your death has made us realize that every single second we spent together we wasted opportunities to tell you that how much we love you.”

From your children, son in laws, daughter in laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all entire family far and near.

Treat this as a personal invitation due to this pandemic. Please follow Covid-19 SOP and don’t forget to wear face mask.

Sat Sri Akal & Jee aya nu.

Contact:

Hardeep Singh (Pau) 012 – 233 2425

Mon Singh (Moni) 012 – 631 0266