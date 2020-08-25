Lovely kebaya steals the thunder!

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Loveleen Kaur Walia’s red kebaya certainly stole the show at the opening of Singapore’s 14th Parliament yesterday (25 Aug).

She accompanied her husband and the new Opposition Leader Pritam Singh at its opening.

The photo taken by Jeremy Long, a senior visual journalist at Channel News Asia (CNA), captures the couple’s stunning entry. See here.

All the 92 newly elected members of parliament were sworn in along with the re-election of the Tan Chuan-Jin as the speaker and Indranee Rajah as the new Leader of the House.

The Workers’ Party (WP) achieved its biggest yet showing in the republic’s general election when it won 10 seats. As expected, People’s Action Party (PAP) was returned to power comfortably , winning 83 seats.

In his maiden speech, Pritam underlined the importance to explore ways to demystify the work of Parliament and to better enable Singaporeans to appreciate law-making and debates on policy imperatives and trade-offs.

“Parliament’s direct and indirect impact on each and every Singaporean and our businesses are massive, and it is only appropriate that we amplify the choices, and the reasons behind the decisions made or not made in Parliament more widely,” he said.

He reiterated a ppoint he made at the 2016 Parliament opening as to ‘tremendous scope’ available to Parliament, especially through the select committees, to make ‘our politics more accountable and better accessible to all Singaporeans’.

