Another Indian goes on trial for spying on Sikhs, Kashmiris in Germany – Report

By Asia Samachar Team | EUROPE |

Germany is set to witness yet another case of an Indian national accused of spying on Sikh and Kashmiri communities.

An Indian national accused of spying on Sikh and Kashmiri communities in Germany for New Delhi’s secret services went on trial in Frankfurt on Tuesday (25 Aug), reports AFP.

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Balvir S., is accused of working for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s foreign intelligence agency, from at least January 2015.

The report said prosecutors say he “obtained information about figures in the Sikh opposition scene and the Kashmiri movement and their relatives in Germany, and passed this on to his handlers who were working at the Indian consulate general in Frankfurt”.

A total of 10 hearings before the regional superior court are scheduled, with the trial due to conclude on October 29.

This is not the first such case. In December 2019), a German court sentenced a married Indian couple living in Moenchengladbach after they admitted to spying on Sikhs and Kashmiris for the Indian secret service.

Manmohan S. was handed a suspended prison sentence of 18 months for acting as a foreign intelligence agent, while his wife Kanwal Jit K. was fined 180 days’ wages for aiding him, according to an earlier AFP report.

Frankfurt is of particular interest to the Indian secret services because western Germany is home to the largest Sikh community in the country, estimated at between 10,000 and 20,000 people, and one of the largest in Europe, the latest report added.

