Historical Sikh manuscript recreated in 3D as part of a digital museum exhibit

By Asha Patel | BRITAIN | LEICESTER MERCURY |

A historical manuscript dating back to the early 19th century has been recreated using the ground-breaking 3d technology.

The manuscript has been part of the University of Leicester collection since the early 19th century when it was donated by a collector Harry Hardy Peach (1874-1936).

In a unique project undertaken by the Leicester-based Sikh Museum Initiative, the manuscript, which was taken from a battle between the Sikh Empire and the British East India Trading Company in 1845 has been recreated as a 3D animation.

The Battle of Ferozeshah in Punjab, India in 1845, was one of series of battles within the Anglo-Sikh wars that took place at the time.

Within the manuscript are elements from Sikh scriptures including the Guru Granth Sahib which is the most central scriptures within the Sikh faith.

Sikh historian and Director of the initiative, Gurinder Mann Singh told LeicestershireLive: “I came across the manuscript listed in the university’s collections back in 2013 which was when it all kicked off.”

Taran Singh is the artist and developer behind the 3D model which will be revealed online today (25 August) following a free webinar about the history behind the project.

He said: “It was wonderful to be able to see the final model come together and the animation gave it a whole new level of interactions that would not be possible in a traditional museum setting.”

