Queensland hospital’s new hire simply loves Thai food

North West Hospital and Health Service appoints Dr Simi Sachdev as acting executive director of medical services

By Asia Samachar Team | AUSTRALIA |

A Queensland hospital has appointed Thai-born Dr Simi Sachdev as its acting executive director of medical services.

The North West Hospital and Health Service announced the appointment in an entry at its Facebook page.

Born in Bangkok, Thailand to Indian parents, the entry says Simi speaks three languages: Punjabi, Hindi and English.

After studying at a boarding school in India, Simi completed a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Delhi.

On the completion of her studies, she returned to her family in Bangkok and worked for the World Health Organisation in family planning for several years.

She then moved to Australia and has been travelling and working in locum positions in Australian hospitals for over 25 years.

Although she has grown accustomed to Australian food, the entry said Simi loves to cook and eat traditional Thai and Indian food, with her favourite being Som Tam, a green papaya (paw paw) salad.

She also likes to grow Thai herbs in her garden, such as makrut and galangal, as the smells take her back to her homeland.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |