Malaysian-born consultant doing Sikhi work in Australia

By Asia Samachar Team | AUSTRALIA |

IT consultant and Sikh preacher Swaran Singh believes that Sikhs can do a lot better in appreciating the Guru-given ‘wow factor’.

The Malaysian-born Sikh, who moved to Australia in 2006, runs a consultancy while being involved in Sikhs camps and activities from Melbourne where he now resides.

“The work we do is to reclaim that wow factor,” he told the Global Sikh Achievers programme host Harjinder Singh. The programme was aired at Sikhi Channel News on 2 Sept. See here.

“To do that, you have to become successful in every aspect of your life. This is paradigm driving all our activities…If a person is religious, it does not mean he doesn’t have anything in life.”

He talked about the work done by Sikh Sewaks Australia, a leaderless organisation run by a group of like-minded folks. Among others, they try to provide lodging and part-time jobs to newly arriving students.

An engineer by training, he said he had also done a course on counseling.

