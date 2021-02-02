Ranjit Kaur (1943-2021), Formerly Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur

IN MEMORIAM: Mata Ranjit Kaur, formerly from Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Sungai Besi, passed away peacefully on 1 February 2021 | Malaysia

IN MEMORIAM: Mata Ranjit Kaur, formerly from Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Sungai Besi, passed away peacefully on 1 February 2021 | Malaysia

RANJIT KAUR A/P GURDIAL SINGH

8.11.1943 – 1.2.2021

Village: Gopalpur, Ludhiana

To our dearest mother and grandmother. Your presence alone brought us warmth and happiness. We will always cherish the wonderful memories that we had with you throughout our lives. They say there is only one happiness in this life, ‘to love and be loved’. You were loved by all, and your love for all was fulfilling. Ranjit Kaur was & will always be a beautiful and caring person.

Husband: Late Davindar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Bhubhinder Singh & Nirmala Devi

Rajinder Kaur & Satwant Singh (Singapore)

Pradeep Singh & Pritam Kaur

Grandchildren: Jasvin Kaur & Harcharanjit Singh (spouse), Simretjit Kaur, Ravinderjit Singh, Amrita Kaur, Brianjit Singh, Harishdeep Singh, Harcharandeep Singh, Rajwant Singh, Raveenadep Kaur

The saskaar (cremation) will be limited to immediate family members as required by the on-going Covid-19 SOP.

Prayer details will be updated later.

Contact:

012-2925488 (Pradeep)

016-3287452 (Gurcharan)

