Jaginda Kaur (1950-2021), Bandar Sunway

(Wife of Giani Harjit Singh, Bandar Sunway)

9.9.1950 – 1.2.2021

Husband: Harjit Singh S/O Bachan Singh

Children / Spouses:

1. Ranbir Kaur / Jagdev Singh

2. Kanvel Kaur / Balvinder Singh

3. Maninder Kaur / Manjeev Singh

4. Sukhjit Singh / Manveta Kaur

Grandchildren:

1. Jassleen Kaur

2. Prabhjeev Singh

3. Jassvir Singh

4. Jaydeep Singh

5. Hasneet Kaur

6. Ishleen Kaur

7. Mandeep Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: Family Private Affair

Path da Bhog: To be informed soon

She has been the pillar of the family at all times. Due to the MCO, this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends of her demise. We appreciate the love and support that we had received during our bereavement.