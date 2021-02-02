Jaginda Kaur (1950-2021), Bandar Sunway

IN MEMORIAM: Mata Jaginda Kaur, wife of Giani Harjit Singh (Bandar Sunway), passed away peacefully on 1 February 2021. She has been the pillar of the family at all times | Malaysia
JAGINDA KAUR D/O BACHAN SINGH
(Wife of Giani Harjit Singh, Bandar Sunway)
9.9.1950 – 1.2.2021
Husband: Harjit Singh S/O Bachan Singh
Children / Spouses:
1. Ranbir Kaur / Jagdev Singh
2. Kanvel Kaur / Balvinder Singh
3. Maninder Kaur / Manjeev Singh
4. Sukhjit Singh / Manveta Kaur
Grandchildren:
1. Jassleen Kaur
2. Prabhjeev Singh
3. Jassvir Singh
4. Jaydeep Singh
5. Hasneet Kaur
6. Ishleen Kaur
7. Mandeep Singh
Saskaar / Cremation: Family Private Affair
Path da Bhog: To be informed soon
She has been the pillar of the family at all times. Due to the MCO, this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends of her demise. We appreciate the love and support that we had received during our bereavement.
Contact:
1. Sukhjit 016-9062336
2. Jagdev 012-2770122
3. Balvinder 012-4232747
4. Manjeev 012-6472813
| Entry: 2 Feb 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |