Inderjit Kaur d/o Amrik Singh (1990-2021)

PATH DA BHOG: 1 May 2021 (Saturday), 9.00am-11.30am, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia

INDERJIT KAUR S/O AMRIK SINGH

9.5.1990 – 22.4.2021

Our beloved Sonu, there’s no words to say how much we missing you already. You will remain in our heart forever. Still can’t believe that you are gone. It was so painful to let you go but we know your soul is at better place now. We love you so much. Rest in peace beautiful angel.

Contact:

016-2768026 (Karenjit)

016-2753296 (Bhavandeep)

| Entry: 23 April 2021 | Source: Family |