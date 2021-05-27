Answering a calling

By Khuswant Pall | Experience | United States |

Today, I was officially sworn in with my mother by my side! It is my greatest privilege and honor to serve as the first Sikh on the Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company.

Wearing a turban is a part of my Sikh uniform and we stand out with our appearance for a reason. When someone is in need or needs assistance of any kind, they can rely on a Sikh to always render aid. With our turban, people can easily see us and count on us to assist and serve them in any capacity. The turban has long been used to identify me as a Sikh, but in the end, it has given me much more; an Identity.

I’ve always said that there is family that we’re born with and then there is family that we choose. I am so proud to call these incredible men and women in my department my family. The camaraderie we share and the respect that we have for each other is truly commendable.

I was always taught while growing up to always serve and help others in need. Prior to joining the department I’ve always had an emergency bag in my car to help those who were pulled over on the side of the road whether their battery died or if they needed assistance of any kind. I knew I had a calling. Someone I know who was already on the department told me they were in need of Fire Police Officers.

This is now one of the roles I currently hold. I also am the engineer of our tanker and I specialize in motor vehicle extrication utilizing the spreaders and cutters, also known as the “jaws of life.” These are used to pull people out of cars who have been crushed in motor vehicle accidents.

I hold multiple certifications in other aspects of emergency services as well, such as elevator rescue, traffic incident management systems, all hazards disaster response, vehicle extrication, pump operations, heavy lifting/moving, just to name a few.

Being a part of this incredible fire department, I reflect back on what I have learned and I wanted to share my story to inspire and motivate others to serve their community.

This journey and calling to become a firefighter/fire police officer has been a very personal one for me and I’ve now been with the department for a little over two years. I wanted to share with you why I am so passionate to do this.

When I was four years old, I lost my Dad in a tragic car accident. The loss of a father early in life is immeasurable but my mother truly has filled his role perfectly. I often think about his accident and those who came to his aid and how they gave him every opportunity towards survival. Whenever I’m responding to an emergency, I always give it my all to ensure that everyone can make it back home safely to their loved ones.

This isn’t something I signed up for, it was a calling. This is purely volunteer, whether we’re dispatched at 3pm or a 3am, we’re there. We not only serve Three Bridges, but also our neighboring cities as mutual aid.

My first intention of joining was to serve others and slightly after joining I realized how personal this opportunity was for me. This further ignited my desire and drive to dedicate myself to this profession. This isn’t just about being the first Sikh on my department, it’s about the message we send to the community which is that it doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, who you believe in, or what you believe.

When you put on the badge, uniform, or gear, we’re all the same and a part of a larger family of firefighters and first responders. We all unite to accomplish a mission and respond to the call of duty in the direst situations. In my perspective I find it as human beings we have an obligation to serve others and help the helpless. I encourage people from all backgrounds to join your nearest agency and give back to your community and to our country.

Thank you Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company for this privileged opportunity and I look forward to serve my community alongside my brothers and sisters. God bless.

The article is adapted from Khuswant Pall’s Facebook entry published on 20 May 2021.

