Pritam Kaur (1941-2021), Kamunting

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 27 May 2021 (Thursday) at Prestavest Memorial Park Taiping. Cortege leaves Gurdwara Sahib Shaheed Ganj Sahib, Kamunting, Perak, at 1pm | Malaysia
ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥
Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||
By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)
PRITAM KAUR A/P TAUKER SINGH
Village: Chupki Ambala
The family of Pritam Kaur is deeply saddened to inform that she passed away peacefully in the evening of 26 May 2021.
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 27 May 2021 (Thursday) at Prestavest Memorial Park Taiping. Cortege leaves Gurdwara Sahib Shaheed Ganj Sahib, Kamunting, Perak, at 1pm
Path Da Bhog: 12 June 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Shaheed Ganj Sahib, Kamunting, Perak
Contact:
Harmerjeet Kaur 018 – 386 5994
Dr Inderjeet Singh 017 – 520 2010
Ninderpal Singh 012 – 555 4061
(Please observe the MCO guidelines. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.)
| Entry: 26 May 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |