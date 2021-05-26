Pritam Kaur (1941-2021), Kamunting

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 27 May 2021 (Thursday) at Prestavest Memorial Park Taiping. Cortege leaves Gurdwara Sahib Shaheed Ganj Sahib, Kamunting, Perak, at 1pm | Malaysia

ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥

Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||

By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)

PRITAM KAUR A/P TAUKER SINGH

Village: Chupki Ambala

The family of Pritam Kaur is deeply saddened to inform that she passed away peacefully in the evening of 26 May 2021.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 27 May 2021 (Thursday) at Prestavest Memorial Park Taiping. Cortege leaves Gurdwara Sahib Shaheed Ganj Sahib, Kamunting, Perak, at 1pm

Path Da Bhog: 12 June 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Shaheed Ganj Sahib, Kamunting, Perak

Contact:

Harmerjeet Kaur 018 – 386 5994

Dr Inderjeet Singh 017 – 520 2010

Ninderpal Singh 012 – 555 4061

(Please observe the MCO guidelines. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.)

