Brickfields Panjabi restaurant provide free food twice a day

A Panjabi restaurant in Kuala Lumpur is distributing free food twice a day to those who need them. The the on-going movement restrictions of various kind due to the Covid-19 pandemic have seen an increase int he number of folks who are seeking food.

Moghul Mahal, a restaurant in Brickfields, began providing the free meals more than a week ago.

The restaurant prepares around 200 food packets daily to be distributed in the morning and evening.

Their staff are usually there to assist because they also get many of the visually handicapped. Brickfields is home to the Malaysian Association for the Blind.