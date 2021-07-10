Another Johor gurdwara starts distributing free breakfast

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

Another gurdwara in the Malaysian state of Johor has begun distributing free breakfast for those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Kluang joins Muar in making available cooked meals.

On Tuesday (8 July), Gurdwara Sahib Kluang (GSK) distributed 60 packets of cooked food. The next day, they bumped it up to 80 packets.

“This is our little effort to assist those who may need a helping hand. The response has been good,” GSK committee president Mandev Singh told Asia Samachar. The packed food is stacked at the gurdwara’s main entrance gate around 10am.

In this latest round of pandemic-related lockdown, Gurdwara Sahib Muar began the first gurdwara to provide free cooked meals to the needy. They displayed ‘Makanan Percuma’ (Free Food) poster in front of the gurdwara.

Kluang did the same. However, unlike Muar, Kluang gurdwara has catered the food as their gurdwara building, including its Langgar Hall (Communal Kitchen), is at the tail-end of a renovation that began in January 2020.

“We ordered the packed food as we cannot cook at the gurdwara yet. Our renovation is 90% complete. The total cost is about RM1.3 million, and we have about RM300,000 shortfall,” he said.

This is the first major renovation for the present gurdwara building which was completed in 1957. The original gurdwara was built in the 1930s at another plot of land.

The Kluang gurdwara also serves around 40 Sikh families, including from neighbouring areas like Simpang Renggam, Paloh, Machap, Air Hitam and Kahang.

When contact, Gurdwara Sahib Muar committee president Bhagwan Singh said the gurdwara’s efforts to provide cooked breakfast is still going strong, with around 200 packets being made available daily.

Various other gurdwaras and Sikh outfits have been delivering cooked food, food rations and other necessities since the Covid-19 pandemic impacted some segments of the community. Similar assistance has been seen in neighbouring Singapore and other nations around the world.

