Muar gurdwara nasi goreng packs snapped up within an hour

The 160 nasi goreng packs prepared early in the morning at the Muar gurdwara were snapped us within a short period of time.

A small number of volunteers gathered at 6am to start the cooking process. By 8am, as promised in their poster entitled ‘Makanan Percuma’ (Free Food), the packs were arranged just outside the gurdwara gate. It didn’t take long for them to be snapped up.

“There are people are going hungry, so we had to do something. We will do it again tomorrow. We hope to carry on until December,” Gurdwara Sahib Muar committee president Bhagwan Singh told Asia Samachar. “We may make mee goreng tomorrow, and maybe nasi lemak the next day.”

The move to make available free food was in response to the hardship caused by the various Covid-19 pandemic movement restrictions. In the process, many daily wage earners have lost sources of income.

During the first lockdown, called Movement Control Order (MCO) in March 2020, Bhagwan said the the MalaysianFoodbank had distributed food packs to a number of factories affected by the maiden lockdown. The Muar team had also distributed food to foreign workers in areas like Tangkah, Pagoh, Bukit Pasir and Parit Jawa.

“This time, there is not so much demand from factories,” he added.