HR specialist Sameet takes on bigger role at Schneider Electric

Sameet Kaur Sidhu has been promoted as the human resources (HR) director for global customer operations at Schneider Electric.

She began her new role in June 2021, according to her LindkedIn profile. She had previous stints at Cisco Systems, Alstom and Experian Asia Pacific.

The Malaysian-based HR specialist has regional and global exposure on projects and international relocation assignments within the UKI, EMEA, India and Asia Pacific region.

Sameet studied in Seremban and has a Bsc in Computer Science from University of Westminster.

