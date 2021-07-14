O&G Sikhs raise RM10k for Nanak Community Kitchen to feed homeless

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

For many years, a group of Sikhs who work in the Malaysian oil and gas (O&G) sector have been organising annual prayer sessions. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, they could not do their usual prayer gathering this time around. So, they decided to raise funds and channel them for a good cause.

They found the cause in Nanak Community Kitchen (NCK), a Kuala Lumpur-based outfit that has been providing meals to the homeless since 2001. The Sikh-based initiative is anchored by retired Malaysian Air Force officer Deep Singh.

All these years, Deep and a band of volunteers have cooked and distributed vegetarian food to the less fortunate city folk every Friday night. Rain or shine, they would go out to serve the hot meals.

The demand for meals have increased due to the stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, with some folks losing their daily wage from the odd jobs they could manage to find. These has seen Deep going out daily now, serving 300 to 400 meals on each round.

The Oil & Gas Sikhs contributed RM10,000 towards NCK.

Deep Singh can be reached at +60 14-699 9342 or you can check out the NCK Facebook here.

