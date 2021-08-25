Hardev Kaur Gill (1967-2021), Public Bank / Kg Pandan

MDM HARDEV KAUR GILL (PUBLIC BANK)

10.5.1967 – 25.8.2021 (Age: 54)

Parents: Late Sdr Karta Singh Gill (ex- Railway Gurdwara, Ipoh President) & Mukhtiar Kaur (Ipoh, Tmn Milee)

Husband: Sdr. Manjeet Singh (Ex-Citibank)

Children: Ashadeep Kaur, Gursimran Singh

Siblings:

Harbhajan Kaur (Pom) and family (Subang)

Manmohan Singh & family (Batu Caves)

Sharanjeet Kaur (Sharon) & family (London)

Nieces / Nephews: Ashrina, Mandeep, Salvinder, Reena, Amarjeet, Deshrina, Ajune, Milanraaj, Anil, Simran, Jasmine, Nakita, Manroshan, Gulbarish, Ishwiin, Harwiin, , Gursefellyn, Milanraj, Rajveer, Arjan

Sisters-in-law & Brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Last respects: 9.30am-11.15am, 26 August 2021 (Thursday) at No. 40, Jalan Radin 4, Tmn Sri Endah, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, 57000, Kuala Lumpur (Residence)

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 26 August 2021 (Thursday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium.

Cremation will be held tomorrow in the presence of immediate family members due to the pandemic SOP. Please do follow the SOP for your safety: wear your mask and face shield, scan your mySejahtera app, limited to only 10 people at a time.

Details about the Path da Bhog will be updated later.

Hardev Kaur, the pillar of our family was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Her smile would light you up and her motivation to move forward would make you stronger. An outstanding individual who was kind, compassionate and a relentless fighter she was. Today she may have left us, but Hardev will forever be etched in our hearts and memories. She was a strong and powerful woman not because she wasn’t scared, but because she went on so strongly despite the fear. She stayed on and fought hard, but today we know she is at peace. We love you.

Contact:

Manjeet 010 297 7655

Simran 010 262 2240

Entry: 25 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

