Nepal cricket league team signs up Virandeep Singh

By Asia Samachar | Sports | Malaysia |

Virandeep Singh makes history for Malaysian cricket when he heads to Nepal next month. The national cricketer has been signed on by Chitwan Tigers for the 4th Edition of the Everest Premier League 2021.

This makes him the first Malaysian cricket player to make it into the professional league.

Chitwan Tigers is a professional cricket franchise based in Chitwan, Nepal, that plays in the Everest Premier League. It is one of the six franchises in Nepal’s biggest T20 cricket extravaganza Everest Premier League, which sees healthy participation both nationally and internationally.

Malaysian Cricket is elated at the news of one of its top performers being signed on to join the ranks of 34-year-old entertainer from Afghanistan, Mohammad Shahzad who has been retained and Pakistani international Danish Aziz whom we can expect will showcase his all-round ability with the bat and ball for Chitwan Tigers in the new season of Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021, according to an entry at the Malaysian Cricket Association website.

“It feels amazing. I’m excited to be given the opportunity to be a part of a prestigious league,” Virandeep tells Asia Samachar. “Being the first Malaysian to play in a global franchise league is an absolute honour. I hope this will provide a platform for the other talented cricketers we have in Malaysia as well.”

Virandeep had a successful stint in 2020 and 2021, achieving runs internationally. He was the highest run scorer in the tri series in Nepal in April 2021. “I guess I might have impressed the team owners. I got a call from them, and I agreed,” he said when asked how the opportunity came about.

Sri Lankan leg spinning all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna as well as Afghanistan’s Karim Janat who made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for Afghanistan against the United Arab Emirates in 2016 have been roped in by franchise team Chitwan Tigers.

The Everest Premier League to be held in Nepal this September is renowned for having high attendance among the domestic cricket of the ICC associate nations T20 cricket tournament.

“The Nepal league is much better than Malaysia. They have a proper professional cricket league. They are ranked 12th in the ICC T20 world cricket ranking, Malaysia is 31st,” a cricket enthusiast told Asia Samachar. ICC stands for International Cricket Council.

RELATED STORY:

Young master batsman Virandeep Singh makes history (Asia Samachar, 23 May 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |