Sri @ Manjit Kaur (1945-2021), Pontian

SRI @ MANJIT KAUR A/P NARAIN SINGH
05.11.1945 – 31.08.2021
Village: Himmat Pura
Wife of Jora Singh s/o late Kehar Singh
Children / Spouse
Surinder Singh / Rosnani
Gurmeet Singh / Kulvinder Kaur
Balwinder Kaur / Surinderdeep Singh
and five grandchildren.
Path da Bhog: 9.30am, 11 September 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Pontian, Johor
Due to Covid-19 SOP and restrictions, the programme will be held among family members and close friends.
Contact:
Gurmeet Singh +6012-6729605
Surinderdeep Singh +6019-6912777
| Entry: 1 Sept 2021 | Source: Family
