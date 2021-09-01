Sri @ Manjit Kaur (1945-2021), Pontian

SRI @ MANJIT KAUR A/P NARAIN SINGH

05.11.1945 – 31.08.2021

Village: Himmat Pura

Wife of Jora Singh s/o late Kehar Singh

Children / Spouse

Surinder Singh / Rosnani

Gurmeet Singh / Kulvinder Kaur

Balwinder Kaur / Surinderdeep Singh

and five grandchildren.

Path da Bhog: 9.30am, 11 September 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Pontian, Johor

Due to Covid-19 SOP and restrictions, the programme will be held among family members and close friends.

Contact:

Gurmeet Singh +6012-6729605

Surinderdeep Singh +6019-6912777

| Entry: 1 Sept 2021 | Source: Family

