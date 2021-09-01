Mata Kulwant Kaur (Kanto) (1935-2021), Bidor

MATA KULWANT KAUR (KANTO) BIDOR

13.08.1935 – 29.08.2021 (86 yrs old)

Village: Tanda, Punjab

“Thank you for the gift of love. Now you’re sharing it up above. You had many things to say, All in A caring Way.”

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

With grief and sorrow, we regret to inform you the demise of our beloved Nani Ji Kulwant Kaur @ Kanto (Late) wife of our Nana Ji Santokh Singh (Sokhi). She passed away peacefully on 29-08-2021.

Children:

Late Prasan @ Parsini Kaur (Brunei)

Harjit Kaur – Bidor

Grandchildren:

Sharmeen Kaur,Jesvinder Kaur, Amandeep Kaur Semrenjit Kaur, Chamandeep Kaur, Amardeep Singh, Sharandeep Singh, Novedeep Singh

And 14 Great Grandchildren.

Path da Bhog: 4 Sept 2021 (Saturday), 10.00am – 12.00noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor, Perak

Due to current restriction of Covid-19 pandemic, the Sejh Path da Bhog will be limited with strict SOP.

The family appreciates the kind understanding, support and prayers of all the family members, relatives, friends & Gurdwara Sahib Bidor Committee.

Contact:

Sharan – 0127271986

Novedeep – 0195891332

| Entry: 1 Sept 2021 | Source: Family

