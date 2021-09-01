Power Sikh women in security industry

Dr Manmeet is University Sains Malaysia senior lecturer for information security and cybersecurity educator and researcher while Reshvin is IT audit head at Zurich Life Insurance Malaysia

Power women in security: Dr. Manmeet Kaur (left) and Reshvin Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Two Sikh women were named in the inaugural Top Women in Security in Malaysia initiative established to recognize women who have advanced the Malaysian security industry. And one of them went on to become a regional champ!

University senior lecturer Dr Manmeet Kaur and insurance company IT audit head Reshvin Kaur were selected late last year in the industry-wide recognition. This year, Dr Manmeet went on to join the Top Women in Security ASEAN Region 2021 listing.

The listing, said to be a unique industry partnership arrangement, is part of a global campaign by the Women in Security & Resilience Alliance (WISECRA). It brings together Malaysian Women in Security (MYWiS) and Malaysia Chapters of premier, global security industry associations, ISACA Malaysia Chapter and ASIS International Malaysia Chapter.

Dr Manmeet is University Sains Malaysia’s (USM) senior lecturer for information security and cybersecurity educator and researcher. Reshvin is IT audit head at Zurich Life Insurance Malaysia Bhd.

Dr Manmeet Kaur graduated from the University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia with a PhD Degree specialising in data security. Her area of expertise is in Information and cyber security, Internet of things security, smart devices security and mobile security. She has extensively worked on research projects revolving mobile devices, smart cities applications and smart homes.

She also holds several grants involving APT-groups and privacy risk. She has designed a range of cybersecurity training courses and delivered trainings on emerging technology security, bid data security, mobile security and cybersecurity for managers, according to her profile.

On her part, Reshvin has close to 16 years of experience within internal and external audit focusing on Insurance, banking and manufacturing companies.

She started her audit career in IT advisory with KPMG Malaysia. She then joined ING Insurance Bhd and Danajamin Nasional Bhd before joining Zurich Insurance in 2013 as an IT audit manager.

Reshvin has been engaged mostly in IT related audit works, including IT controls such as IT security, business recovery processes, IT general controls and others. Knowledge and experiences from IT Audit were also applied for non-IT audits to support more in-depth review.

In her current position, she covers both general and takaful business as well as provide support to IT audits in Malaysia and globally. In 2020, Reshvin was also being admitted as one of the directors for ISACA Malaysia. She holds a CISA certification from ISACA.

The other women in Malaysia’s top 10 listing were Bond Holdings Sdn Bhd chief strategy officer Dr Carrine Teoh Chooi Shi, SEEK’s Asia businesses (JobStreet.com and JobsDB) cybersecurity head Shamini Suganantha Technohills Academy founder/CEO Manimegalai @ Manie Intellize Tech Services chief strategy officer Dr Kavitha Muthy, Standard Chartered Bank head information security risk officers Stephanie Liew, Standard Chartered Bank director for CRC COO TDR risk & control governance management Devika Rani Krishnan and Celcom Axiata Bhd information security GRC manager Raihan Ismail.

