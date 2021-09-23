Ajitpal now sports editor at New Straits Times

By Anandpreet Kaur | Malaysia |

Experienced sports journalist Ajitpal Singh has been promoted as the sports editor at the New Straits Times (NST), an English-language newspaper published in Malaysia.

Ajitpal cracked open his path in journalism as a rookie sports journalist at The Sun in 2000 and then joined Golf Malaysia magazine the next year. He joined NST in 2003. In December 2017, he was promoted as the assistant sports editor.

The 46-year-old journalist has covered some of the larger tournaments in this part of the world for football, badminton, bowling and athletics.

Among them are the 2019 Sea Games in the Philippines, 2018 Gold Coast and 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games, 2018 Asian Football Confederation Awards in Oman, Badminton World Championships – 2015 in Jakarta, Asian Games – 2010 Guangzhou edition, Sea Games (2009 in Laos, 2011 in Indonesia, 2013 in Myanmar and 2015 in Kuala Lumpur), World Match Racing Tour – 2010 in Denmark and Thomas/Uber Cup (2006 in Japan), 2008 in Indonesia), 2010 in KL) and 2014 (in India).

He was recognised for his work when he bagged the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia’s Best Sports Columnist in 2009 and Best Sports News Report in 2016.

