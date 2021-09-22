Harvard-trained lawyer Iqwinder turns lawmaker, joins 16 other Indo-Canadians

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

First-time Liberal party candidate Iqwinder Singh Gaheer won a seat in Canada’s just concluded general elections which saw 16 other Indo-Canadians winning a ticket as parliamentarians.

Iqwinder, 28, won the riding of Mississauga-Malton. The seat became vacant when Navdeep Singh Bains announced in January 2021 that he was calling call it quits from the high level politics with a decision to “step away as a cabinet minister”. The 43-year old politician had served as the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry for the last five years.

In stepped in Iqwinder who worked as a lawyer in commercial litigation in New York. He studied law at Harvard University and had served for three years, from 2016 to 2019, as the editor-in-chief of the Human Rights Journal.

Though Gaheer is a newcomer this federal election, he has volunteered with Navdeep. This is how he described himself in a tweet in the run-up to the election: “Born in a village, welcomed to Canada, raised by a plumber-turned-businessman & stay-at-home mom, and privileged to attend a top law school, my heart was already so full. I’m filled with gratitude to be the Liberal candidate for Mississauga-Malton in this federal election.”

Among the prominent Sikhs who won a seat in this election included NDP leader Jagmit Singh who retained his seat in the Burnaby South riding. From the winning side of Liberal Party, all three Sikh ministers – Harjit Sajan, Anita Anand and Bardish Chagger – won their seats.

