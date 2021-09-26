Sardar Naranjan Singh Gill Moga (1946-2021), Sentul / Formerly Johor Bahru

SARDAR NARANJAN SINGH GILL MOGA S/O LATE JANGIR SINGH MOGA
Aged: 75 years
Beloved husband of the late Madam Ranjit Kaur d/o Toki Jangir Singh Dhaliwal (Seremban), passed away peacefully on 25th September 2021 leaving behind
Sons / Daughter-in-law:
Amardeep Singh Gill (Aust) / Darminder Kaur
Jaswinder Singh Gill
Daughters / Sons-in-law:
Amarjit Kaur (UK) / Paulvinder Singh Randhawa
Harminder Kaur (Aust) / Rishidave Singh Sidhu
Grandchildren:
Taranpreet Kaur
Simran Kaur
Shawndave Singh Sidhu
HarNanak Singh
Ramjot Singh
Tejinder Singh
Sahiba Kaur
Ryandave Singh Sidhu
Javien Singh Gill
Great Grandchildren: Tia Kaur, Jesse Singh
Cremation will be at held at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium (Lot 294, 295, Jln Loke Yew, 55200 Kuala Lumpur) on 27th September (Monday) from 10am to 11.30am, thereafter to Gurdwara Sahib Sentul for Sahej Path.
Life is a journey, people come and go, but the emptiness you leave in our lives is unbearable. You were a fighter, the pillar of strength of the family.
You leave us with all the beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.
You will be remembered as a loving husband, a nurturing father, grandfather and a wonderful brother in law, brother and uncle. You were the pillar of our family and we take comfort in knowing that you have found your rightful place in heaven
In view of the MCO and SOPs, invitation is extended to family members only.
We thank you for your kind understanding.
We are eternally grateful to our family, relatives and friends for sharing our grief. Thank you for the support and prayers.
For further details, contact: Jaswinder Singh 0126-131-060
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh
| Entry: 26 Sept 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |