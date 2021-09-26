Sardar Naranjan Singh Gill Moga (1946-2021), Sentul / Formerly Johor Bahru

SARDAR NARANJAN SINGH GILL MOGA S/O LATE JANGIR SINGH MOGA

Aged: 75 years

Beloved husband of the late Madam Ranjit Kaur d/o Toki Jangir Singh Dhaliwal (Seremban), passed away peacefully on 25th September 2021 leaving behind

Sons / Daughter-in-law:

Amardeep Singh Gill (Aust) / Darminder Kaur

Jaswinder Singh Gill

Daughters / Sons-in-law:

Amarjit Kaur (UK) / Paulvinder Singh Randhawa

Harminder Kaur (Aust) / Rishidave Singh Sidhu

Grandchildren:

Taranpreet Kaur

Simran Kaur

Shawndave Singh Sidhu

HarNanak Singh

Ramjot Singh

Tejinder Singh

Sahiba Kaur

Ryandave Singh Sidhu

Javien Singh Gill

Great Grandchildren: Tia Kaur, Jesse Singh

Cremation will be at held at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium (Lot 294, 295, Jln Loke Yew, 55200 Kuala Lumpur) on 27th September (Monday) from 10am to 11.30am, thereafter to Gurdwara Sahib Sentul for Sahej Path.

Life is a journey, people come and go, but the emptiness you leave in our lives is unbearable. You were a fighter, the pillar of strength of the family.

You leave us with all the beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.

You will be remembered as a loving husband, a nurturing father, grandfather and a wonderful brother in law, brother and uncle. You were the pillar of our family and we take comfort in knowing that you have found your rightful place in heaven

In view of the MCO and SOPs, invitation is extended to family members only.

We thank you for your kind understanding.

We are eternally grateful to our family, relatives and friends for sharing our grief. Thank you for the support and prayers.

For further details, contact: Jaswinder Singh 0126-131-060

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

| Entry: 26 Sept 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |