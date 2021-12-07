Sardarni Jasbir Kaur (1929-2021), Seremban

KHALE AYE NANAKA SADHE UTH JAYE
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARDARNI JASBIR KAUR A/P ANOKH SINGH
Wife of Late Sardar Arjan Singh Gill (Ex Court Interpreter, Seremban High Court)
Passed away peacefully on 30 November 2021
Our mother was a very warm, wonderful, loving and caring person who always put her children above herself. She was an amazing, fun loving, strong and capable person who always embraced everyone with her beautiful smile and warm tight hugs.
She was also a loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother who will be deeply missed by all.
Dearly loved, cherished & missed by:
Children /Spouse
Amrit Kaur / Dr Narindar Singh Dhaliwal
Dr Rajinder Singh Gill (deceased) / Dr Lily Jacob
Jaswinder Kaur / Douglas Henderson
Raghbir Singh Gill
Dr. Satwant Singh Gill (deceased)
Hardeep Singh Gill
And a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends
Path Da Bhog prayers will be held on Saturday 11 December 2021 at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban from 9.30am till 11:30am. Guru ka Langgar will be served thereafter.
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
For more information, kindly contact the following numbers: –
Hardeep Singh Gill (+6016) 311 0837
Nazneen Kaur Gill (+6014) 681 7101
| Entry: 7 Dec 2021 | Source: Family
