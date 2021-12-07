Sardarni Jasbir Kaur (1929-2021), Seremban

KHALE AYE NANAKA SADHE UTH JAYE

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDARNI JASBIR KAUR A/P ANOKH SINGH

Wife of Late Sardar Arjan Singh Gill (Ex Court Interpreter, Seremban High Court)

Passed away peacefully on 30 November 2021

Our mother was a very warm, wonderful, loving and caring person who always put her children above herself. She was an amazing, fun loving, strong and capable person who always embraced everyone with her beautiful smile and warm tight hugs.

She was also a loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother who will be deeply missed by all.

Dearly loved, cherished & missed by:

Children /Spouse

Amrit Kaur / Dr Narindar Singh Dhaliwal

Dr Rajinder Singh Gill (deceased) / Dr Lily Jacob

Jaswinder Kaur / Douglas Henderson

Raghbir Singh Gill

Dr. Satwant Singh Gill (deceased)

Hardeep Singh Gill

And a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends

Path Da Bhog prayers will be held on Saturday 11 December 2021 at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban from 9.30am till 11:30am. Guru ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

For more information, kindly contact the following numbers: –

Hardeep Singh Gill (+6016) 311 0837

Nazneen Kaur Gill (+6014) 681 7101

| Entry: 7 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

