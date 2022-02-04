Jaspal Singh Kapor Singh (1969-2022), Batu Gajah

JASPAL SINGH S/O LATE KAPOR SINGH

27.1.1969 – 3.2.2022

Village: Kampung Bemban, Batu Gajah

Mother: Mohinder Kaur ( Mindo)

Sisters: Manjit Kaur (Mena)

Balbee Kaur ( Bira)

Amberjit Kaur (Ambo)

Jasber Kaur (Jessy)

Brothers: Avtar Singh ( Koni)

Gurdev Singh ( Dev)

Late Manjit Singh (Betti)

Late Hardial Singh (Harri)

Late Manmohan Singh (Mon)

Funeral / Saskaar: 2pm, 5 Feb 2022 ( Saturday) at Sikh Creamatorium Batu Gajah, Perak. Cortege will leave residence No.39, Kampung Baru Bemban, 31000, Batu Gajah, Perak

Contact:

Jasvin – 016 518 9402

Pardeep – 014 367 5118

Until We Meet Again

Those special moments of you will bring us a smile.

If only we could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again

You always meant so much to us and will always do

The fact that you’re no longer here will always cause us pain but we know Guru Mahraj has placed you much better place near Him.

You’re forever in our hearts till we meet again.

| Entry: 4 Feb 2022 | Source: Family

