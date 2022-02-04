Jaspal Singh Kapor Singh (1969-2022), Batu Gajah

JASPAL SINGH S/O LATE KAPOR SINGH
27.1.1969 – 3.2.2022
Village: Kampung Bemban, Batu Gajah
Mother: Mohinder Kaur ( Mindo)
Sisters: Manjit Kaur (Mena)
Balbee Kaur ( Bira)
Amberjit Kaur (Ambo)
Jasber Kaur (Jessy)
Brothers: Avtar Singh ( Koni)
Gurdev Singh ( Dev)
Late Manjit Singh (Betti)
Late Hardial Singh (Harri)
Late Manmohan Singh (Mon)
Funeral / Saskaar: 2pm, 5 Feb 2022 ( Saturday) at Sikh Creamatorium Batu Gajah, Perak. Cortege will leave residence No.39, Kampung Baru Bemban, 31000, Batu Gajah, Perak
Contact:
Jasvin – 016 518 9402
Pardeep – 014 367 5118
Until We Meet Again
Those special moments of you will bring us a smile.
If only we could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again
You always meant so much to us and will always do
The fact that you’re no longer here will always cause us pain but we know Guru Mahraj has placed you much better place near Him.
You’re forever in our hearts till we meet again.
| Entry: 4 Feb 2022 | Source: Family
