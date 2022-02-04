Say Wah! Sikhs showcase flood efforts with community video

Much has been written about the heroic efforts of Malaysian Sikhs and their fellow citizens who joined hands and hearts during the floods that hit Malaysia in December 2021.

In an effort to thank the community and Malaysians who helped to make it a national awakening and movement, a few Sikhs got together and pieced together a video to archive the historic coming together of Malaysians.

A poster was also developed to remind all of us to continue with the act of Seva in good times or bad.

It served as a heartfelt tribute to all the amazing sevadaars (volunteers), Gurdwaras and selfless volunteers who continue to serve humanity with true humility.

Concept & Copy: Harmandar Singh | Singers: Jaskirat Kaur (female vocal), Jagdees Singh (male vocal) | Tabla: Jasjeat Singh | Audio: Navin & Raj, Tulen Studios | Editor: Dave Singh

