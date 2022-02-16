Sukhdev Singh s/o Pritam Singh (1957-2022)

SUKHDEV SINGH S/O PRITAM SINGH

A great son, husband, father, brother, friend & human being

Funeral takes place at Jalan Loke Yew Sikh crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Date: Thursday, 17 February 2022

Last Respects: 2:30 pm onwards. Cremation: 4 pm.

The family would appreciate time and space to mourn this loss in private at our residence.

Please contact 013 – 971 1801 for queries (please call only if necessary, WhatsApp message preferred)

| Entry: 16 Feb 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |