Jagira Kaur (1939 – 2022), Gopeng

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
MATA JAGIRA KAUR
20-05-1939 – 01-03-2022
Wife of Late Sardar Udam Singh (Gopeng)
Passed away peacefully on 1st March 2022
A mother who was our pillar of strength.
A beautiful soul that always stood by us.
Maaji (Jagiro) has returned Home, dearly missed and will forever be cherished by the family.
Will be missed by the Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
Sri Akhand Path Sahib from 10-12 March 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng, Perak
Path da Bhog: 12 March 2022 (Saturday), from 10:30am onwards, at Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng, Perak
Contact:
Makhan Singh: 016 – 502 9581
Charanjeet Kaur: 016 – 434 5586
| Entry: 7 March 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |