Jagira Kaur (1939 – 2022), Gopeng

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MATA JAGIRA KAUR

20-05-1939 – 01-03-2022

Wife of Late Sardar Udam Singh (Gopeng)

Passed away peacefully on 1st March 2022

A mother who was our pillar of strength.

A beautiful soul that always stood by us.

Maaji (Jagiro) has returned Home, dearly missed and will forever be cherished by the family.

Will be missed by the Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren

Sri Akhand Path Sahib from 10-12 March 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng, Perak

Path da Bhog: 12 March 2022 (Saturday), from 10:30am onwards, at Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng, Perak

Contact:

Makhan Singh: 016 – 502 9581

Charanjeet Kaur: 016 – 434 5586

