In Loving Memory: Sardar Prema Singh (1960-2021), Johor Bahru

#Firstbarsi #MeethiYadgeri

In loving Memory of

LATE SARDAR PREMA SINGH RIAR S/O LATE SARDAR GURDIT SINGH RIAR

(1960-2021)

Forever remembered & dearly missed

Please join us for Kirtan Darbar & Path Da Bhog on 13th March 2022 (Sunday), from 9.30am – 11.30am at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru. Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact : Suneeljit Singh 018-7001655

﻿

| Entry: 8 March 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |