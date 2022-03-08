Dr Paramjit Singh: A lorry driver’s son who joins police force, now a deputy dean





Police officer-turned-lecturer Dr Paramjit Singh has been appointed as a deputy dean at research intensive Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

Paramjit, an associate professor and a lecturer at the Social Work Programme, is now deputy dean for research, innovation and industry-community engagement at USM’s School of Social Sciences.

He was a Visiting Ph.D Scholar at Wayne State University in Michigan, United States, in 2014.

His research interests focus on HIV and AIDS, drug addiction, harm reduction, criminal justice, mental health, and social work with families.

Prior to joining the university, he was an inspector in the Crime Investigation Department of the Royal Malaysian Police.

“My parents and my wife have been the pillar of support in my career,” he told Asia Samachar.

Dr Paramjit hails from Taiping, Perak, where his father Jamir Singh Jagil Singh worked as a lorry driver while his mother Lim Siew Choo was a housewife.

His wife, Ooi Min Ming, is a medical doctor based at Hospital Seberang Jaya in Penang. They have a 4-year-old daughter Hayley Eliora Kaur.

His father, who passed away a few years ago, was a transport lorry driver. “He worked hard, day and night, to put money on the table for the family,” he said.

How did he move from the police force to the world of academia?

While serving in the police force, he was offered the ‘Academic Staff Training Scheme (ASTS)’ scholarship by USM and Ministry of Higher Education to pursue Master and PhD.

After completing the PhD in November 2015, he joined USM as a senior lecturer. He was promoted to Associate Professor in May 2021.

Dr Paramjit was recently appointed by the Minister of Prime Minister’s Department to serve as an advisor to the Magistrate Court providing recommendations related to the sentencing and welfare of juvenile offenders.

He was also appointed by the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development to serve as a chairman of ‘Pasukan Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak’ in the state of Penang.

Dr Paramjit has spoken on many occasions to raise the awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS and drug addiction in Malaysia.

