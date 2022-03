Mata Mahanbir Kaur (1923 – 2022), O.U.G., Kuala Lumpur

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey

As His Decree is Issued, So Is His Command Obeyed

Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

Those Who Are Sent, Come O’ Nanak; When They Are Called Back, They Depart and Go

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MATA MAHANBIR KAUR

10.8.1923 – 25.3.2022

Village: Paprali; District: Ropar

Husband: Late Giani Tirlochan Singh (First Editor & Managing Director of Malaya Samachar Press)

Sister/Brother in law:

Kirpal Kaur/Jaswant Singh (Pasir Panjang)

Children / Spouses:

Surinder Kaur

Balbir Singh/Harjinder Kaur

Grandchildren:

Gurvinder Kaur/Hardeep Singh Nijar

Mandeep Singh

Late Jaspal Kaur

Dr. Gobind Singh

Great Grandchildren:

Kirendeep Kaur Nijar

Gagandeep Singh Nijar

Pavandeep Kaur Nijar

Saskaar / Cremation: 10.00am, 27 March 2022 (Sunday), at Templer Crematorium, Seremban

Cortège leaves from Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson at 8.45am, 27 March 2022 (Sunday)

Path da Bhog: 10 April 2022 (Sunday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam (Address: 10, Jalan 18/49, 40200 Shah Alam, Selangor)

Contact:

012 2672644 (Surinder Kaur)

012 2672189 (Balbir Singh @ Nikka)



| Entry: 25 March 2022 | Source: Family





