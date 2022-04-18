Butterworth to hold Sikh youth open discussion on Tuesday (April 19)









Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth will be hosting an open discussions session for the Sikh youth as part of the on-going Vaisakhi 2022 celebration.

Bhai Inderjit Singh Goraya (Pathankot), an English-speaking parcharak, will lead the one-hour session, to be held from 6pm to 7pm.

“This is a golden opportunity for the youth to engage in some discussin on Sikhi. There will also be a Q&A session,” said one of the organising team members.

Bhai Inderjit Singh is on a Vaisakhi 2022 tour with programmes in Bayan Baru (April 18), Butterworth (April 19) and Penang (April 20).

The programmes are organised by the Khalsa Diwan Malaysia. Here are his programmes for this week:

18 April (Monday), 7.05pm – 8.15pm – GS Bayan Baru

19 April (Tuesday), 7.05pm – 10.30am – 11.30am – GS Butterworth

Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth | 19 April 2022 (Tuesday) | 6pm – 7pm (YOUTH OPEN DISCUSSION / Q&A)

20 April (Wednesday), 7pm – 8pm – Wadda GS Penang

﻿

