In Loving Memory: Sdrn Pritam Kor @ Harban Kur (1942-2021), California / Bangsar Park

SDRN PRITAM KOR @ HARBAN KUR

(25.2.1942 – 15.2.2021)

Village: Buttar

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.

Husband: Late Sdr Gurpal Singh Dhillon

Mother: Mata Nandi Kore w/o Late Sdr Indir Singh Jethuke

Children / Spouses:

Karamjit Kaur Hayer daughter (USA)

Daljit Singh Hayer son in law (USA)

Datin Balvinderjit Kaur Mangat daughter

Dato’ Sukbinder Singh Mangat son in law

Grandchildren:

Robinderpal Singh Hayer

Ishvinderpal Singh Hayer

Malvinderpal Singh Mangat

Akhand Path: 24-26 April 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur. Paath commences at 4pm on April 24.

Path da Bhog: 4pm, 26 April 2022, followed by Kirtan and Ardas from 5pm to 6.30pm

| Entry: 18 April 2022 | Source: Family