In Loving Memory: Sdrn Pritam Kor @ Harban Kur (1942-2021), California / Bangsar Park

SDRN PRITAM KOR @ HARBAN KUR
(25.2.1942 – 15.2.2021)
Village: Buttar
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.
Husband: Late Sdr Gurpal Singh Dhillon
Mother: Mata Nandi Kore w/o Late Sdr Indir Singh Jethuke
Children / Spouses:
Karamjit Kaur Hayer daughter (USA)
Daljit Singh Hayer son in law (USA)
Datin Balvinderjit Kaur Mangat daughter
Dato’ Sukbinder Singh Mangat son in law
Grandchildren:
Robinderpal Singh Hayer
Ishvinderpal Singh Hayer
Malvinderpal Singh Mangat
Akhand Path: 24-26 April 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur. Paath commences at 4pm on April 24.
Path da Bhog: 4pm, 26 April 2022, followed by Kirtan and Ardas from 5pm to 6.30pm
| Entry: 18 April 2022 | Source: Family