Param Kaur (1970 – 2021), Taman Cuepacs, Segambut

FIRST BARSI

SARDARNI PARAM KAUR D/O KULDEEP SINGH

Wife of Ramindar Singh (TNB)

Sunday, 1st May 2022

From 6.30am to 12 noon

Asa Di Vaar, Sukhmani Sahib Path, Kirtan Darbaar & Sri Sahej Path Da Bhog at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

Sewa Guru Ka Langgar

For any enquiries:

Ramindar TNB 019 388 3982

Ranmit 019 283 5345

| Entry: 18 April 2022 | Source: Family





ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |