Angad, Twitter and scaling data science teams









Angad Singh

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Angad Singh, a senior engineering manager at Twitter, has been busy establishing the company’s product data engineering team. This is his second stint at the microblogging and social networking service.

He first joined Twitter San Francisco in 2013, fresh out of college as a software engineer on the infrastructure team. He studied Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering at National University of Singapore (NUS).

After a ‘great first year’ in the US, he ended up moving back to Singapore where he worked for a startup for two years.

“But my experience at Twitter felt incomplete and I remained curious about how Twitter could unlock its potential to grow internationally – both to diversify its talent pool and to grow the base of people who use the platform in untapped markets,” he writes in an article published at Singapore Global Network.

“The opportunity to rejoin the company presented itself when my now-manager moved from San Francisco to Singapore in 2016, with the directive to spin up Twitter’s international data science team under the product data science umbrella.

“I jumped at the opportunity to help establish this team and grow the Singapore office. We built a small team of five data scientists that focused on understanding how the behaviour of people who use our platform differs across geographies, which led to several product improvements (including bookmarks, sharing features, multiple accounts etc),” he added.

Angad noted that Twitter has been intentional about diversification and decentralization for many years, from being an early adopter of hybrid ‘work from both’ work environments before the pandemic to becoming the first major US company to announce permanent remote work plans in 2020.

He said much thought has gone into decentralization, from understanding how engineers can most effectively communicate and collaborate, to developing best practices that create an even playing field that fosters personal and professional growth.

Since 2018, he writes that Twitter has been scaling data science teams and adding more decentralized engineering teams to Singapore, such as performance engineering, data engineering, and machine learning.

In the article, Angad goes on to discuss the challenges to build effective decentralised teams.

“Building a distributed team or decentralized organization has been a challenge, but it has also presented countless exciting opportunities. For me personally, it has led to an accelerated learning path for my career. For Twitter, it has allowed us to hire strong talent and leverage a diverse range of voices that more accurately represent our customers,” he says. Read the article here to find out more about the topic.

In the meantime, Angad has been kind enough to let us know where lies his heart. It’s in all things data – large scale data processing, experimentation, and data storytelling.

﻿

﻿

RELATED STORY:

Twitter Southeast Asia boss Arvinder Gujral leaves for start-up WATI (Asia Samachar, 17 Feb 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here