In Ever Loving Memory: Amar Kaur Pertap Singh (Mrs Sohan Singh)

FIRST BARSI

Madam Amar Kaur d/o Pertap Singh

(Mrs Sohan Singh)

12th Nov 1938 – 19th May 2021

8TH MAY 2022

GURDWARA SAHIB TAIPING

9.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Paath

11.00am: Kirtan

11.30am: Path Da Bhog

Followed by Langar / Lunch

She is lovingly remembered and missed dearly by her family but we know she watches over us and takes care of us as she always did

Manmohan 012 306 1157

Gurit 012 298 2021

