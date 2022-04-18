In Ever Loving Memory: Amar Kaur Pertap Singh (Mrs Sohan Singh)

FIRST BARSI
Madam Amar Kaur d/o Pertap Singh
(Mrs Sohan Singh)
12th Nov 1938 – 19th May 2021
8TH MAY 2022
GURDWARA SAHIB TAIPING
9.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Paath
11.00am: Kirtan
11.30am: Path Da Bhog
Followed by Langar / Lunch
She is lovingly remembered and missed dearly by her family but we know she watches over us and takes care of us as she always did
Manmohan 012 306 1157
Gurit 012 298 2021
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |