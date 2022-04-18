Jagjit Singh (1972-2022), Subang Jaya

JAGJIT SINGH A/L SERAN SINGH SANDHU

29.4.1972 – 17.4.2022

Village: Malha,Tarn Taran

Father: Rtd (P) Seran Singh S/O Late Sadu Singh (From Kuchai Lama)

Mother: Late Mdm Deep Kaur

Wife: Parkash Kaur A/P Kirnal Singh Randhawa

Son: Alvinder S Sandhu A/L Jagjit Singh

Daughter: Keshvin Kaur A/P Jagjit Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 19 April 2022 (Tuesday), at MPSJ Crematorium Puchong, Batu 14.

Cortège leaves from No 18, Jalan SS14/7A, SS14, Subang Jaya, 47500, Selangor by 1.30pm

Path da Bhog: 30 April 2022 (Saturday), from 10am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Sunway

Programme: Kirtan Katha (10am onwards), Ardas (12noon), followed by Guru ka Langgar

Contact:

Raj 010 – 818 4181

Alvin 011 – 3345 1998

﻿

| Entry: 18 April 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |